Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

