Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

