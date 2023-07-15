Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Exelon worth $128,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.02 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

