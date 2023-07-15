Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

