Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $792,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

