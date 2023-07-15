Financial Analysis: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) vs. Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lancashire and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A James River Group 2.97% 14.57% 1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lancashire and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 1 0 1 0 2.00 James River Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lancashire presently has a consensus target price of $698.33, indicating a potential upside of 8,574.95%. James River Group has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lancashire is more favorable than James River Group.

63.3% of Lancashire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lancashire and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.83 James River Group $813.70 million 0.83 $30.97 million $0.52 34.50

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. James River Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James River Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lancashire is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

James River Group beats Lancashire on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, light manufacturing, other light to medium hazard risks, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.