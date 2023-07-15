Financial Analysis: Till Capital (TILCF) vs. The Competition

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Till Capital to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Till Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 549 2732 2421 149 2.37

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Till Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Till Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -6.16% -17.04% -0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.90 Till Capital Competitors $13.81 billion -$291.75 million -21.05

Till Capital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

