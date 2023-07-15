Financial Comparison: Concierge Technologies (CNCG) & Its Peers

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) is one of 1,200 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Concierge Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concierge Technologies N/A N/A -656.57 Concierge Technologies Competitors $206.36 million -$8.21 million -33.97

Profitability

Concierge Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Concierge Technologies. Concierge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 371.47% 6.61% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Concierge Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concierge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 1072 4541 5956 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 89.78%. Given Concierge Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concierge Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Concierge Technologies rivals beat Concierge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.S.A. Investment Fund Management, U.S.A. Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems. The Company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

