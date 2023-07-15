Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 1.0 %

FISI opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $249.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samuel M. Gullo acquired 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 43.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 171.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

See Also

