Financial Review: NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) vs. Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $171.97 million 2.74 $17.78 million $0.01 210.50

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

NWTN has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NWTN and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40

Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 74.19%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than NWTN.

Summary

Lion Electric beats NWTN on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

