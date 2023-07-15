Financial Review: Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Viva Biotech alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viva Biotech and Prometheus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viva Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prometheus Biosciences $6.81 million 1,403.55 -$141.75 million ($3.52) -56.80

Analyst Ratings

Viva Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prometheus Biosciences.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viva Biotech and Prometheus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viva Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Prometheus Biosciences 0 7 4 0 2.36

Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $153.36, suggesting a potential downside of 23.29%. Given Prometheus Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prometheus Biosciences is more favorable than Viva Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Viva Biotech and Prometheus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viva Biotech N/A N/A N/A Prometheus Biosciences -3,768.76% -33.50% -29.59%

Summary

Prometheus Biosciences beats Viva Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viva Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure analysis of protein, and SPR technology; and PROTAC/molecular glue services. It also provides cell lines, crystal structures, GPCR proteins, antibodies, and proteins. In addition, the company offers contract development and manufacturing services for small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates; and trades in APIs, intermediates, and formulations, as well as equity for service. Further, it provides research service; laboratory rental services; and project management and bidding services, as well as sells compounds. Viva Biotech Holdings was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator for IBD and potentially other immune-mediated diseases; PRA052, an anti-CD30L mAb for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD, and inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH for PRA052; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. As of June 16, 2023, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.