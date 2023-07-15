Financial Survey: Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) versus MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Valens Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 6.87 $439.95 million $4.58 14.29 Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 2.69 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -9.15

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 46.70% 22.95% 12.00% Valens Semiconductor -30.11% -16.22% -14.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 210.39%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Valens Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, medical, and residential markets. It also provides automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. It operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, and internationally. It has aValens Semiconductor Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

