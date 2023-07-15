First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$34.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$36.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6497409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

