First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

