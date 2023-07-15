First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $750,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

