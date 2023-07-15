First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.21% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,400,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $72.85 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
