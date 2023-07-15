FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after buying an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after buying an additional 978,207 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.