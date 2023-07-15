Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,190 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

