Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 14,489 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,750,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 230,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 104,385 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,019,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

