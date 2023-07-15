Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,739 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

