Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 147.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $98.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

