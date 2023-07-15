Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 98 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $142.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

