Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 57,037 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after buying an additional 919,165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WestRock by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.