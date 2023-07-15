Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

