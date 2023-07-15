Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.