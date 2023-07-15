Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $181.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

