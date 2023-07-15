Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,092 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.96.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

