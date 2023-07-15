Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.33 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $377.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.