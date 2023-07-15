Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

