Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $759,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $409.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.49 and its 200 day moving average is $376.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $322.82 and a 12 month high of $429.75.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.92.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

