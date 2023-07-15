Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $503,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.70. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

