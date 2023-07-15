Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $1.93 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.71.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $292.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $196.13 and a 12 month high of $294.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.