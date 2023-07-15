Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NOC opened at $450.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

