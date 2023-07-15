Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in KLA by 113.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in KLA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $474.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.82 and a 200 day moving average of $409.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $488.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

