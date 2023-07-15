Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 272 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 147.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ONEOK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

