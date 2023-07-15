Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 183.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

