Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $167.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.07 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,474 shares of company stock worth $11,452,897 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

