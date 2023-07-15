Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 12,149 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.