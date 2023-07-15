Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 127 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 143.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Sempra by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 562,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

