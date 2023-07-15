Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 317 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

HCA opened at $296.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.65 and a 200-day moving average of $267.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.64 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

