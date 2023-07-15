Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 604 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $26.17 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.