Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 639 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.