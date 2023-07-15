Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 6,836 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $281.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.23. The company has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.