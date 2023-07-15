Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes $634,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

