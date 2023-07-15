Ford Motor (F) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,961,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,315,000 after buying an additional 1,830,065 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

