Fortress Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%.
Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.3 %
FBIO opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.33.
Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
