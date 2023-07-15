Fortress Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

FBIO opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

