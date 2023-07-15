Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 3.5 %
Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.76 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.78.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
