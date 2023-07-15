FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 720 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $414.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.12. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $293.18 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

