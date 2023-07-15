FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $125.51 and a 1 year high of $205.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

