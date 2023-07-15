FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.0 %

ET opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

